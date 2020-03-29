You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts discusses Nebraska's coronavirus plans on CNN
Ricketts discusses Nebraska's coronavirus plans on CNN

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference last week.

 Shelly Kulhanek

During Gov. Pete Ricketts' appearance on Sunday morning's State of the Union show on CNN, he said Nebraska continues to plan ahead to meet its coronavirus needs in terms of acquiring ventilators, personal protective equipment and also making sure there are enough beds.

Ricketts, while speaking to host Jake Tapper from his home in Omaha, said Nebraska has about 600 ventilators and has performed about 2,000 COVID-19 tests.

Nebraska tops 100 COVID-19 cases; restrictions tightened in more counties

Officials in states that have been hit much harder than Nebraska to this point — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee — directly preceded him on the broadcast.

Tapper asked if Ricketts would be willing to share ventilators and other equipment with those states, but the governor indicated that he was focused on Nebraska's own needs.

First Nebraskans die from coronavirus

In the meantime, he said, the state will continue to rely on its plan for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus through his directive to limit crowd size to 10 people while building up increased testing.  

"Not one size fits all," he said.

The governor was also asked about the timeline in terms of reopening certain aspects of the economy. He said Nebraska will not change its plans regardless of whether the federal government makes an effort to speed up the process.

“We’ve got a plan, and we’ll keep working our plan,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts at town hall: 'There's no governor in the country that feels like they have enough tests'
Washington County cases focused on Blair nursing home
