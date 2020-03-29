Ricketts discusses Nebraska's coronavirus plans on CNN

During Gov. Pete Ricketts' appearance on Sunday morning's State of the Union show on CNN, he said Nebraska continues to plan ahead to meet its coronavirus needs in terms of acquiring ventilators, personal protective equipment and also making sure there are enough beds.

Ricketts, while speaking to host Jake Tapper from his home in Omaha, said Nebraska has about 600 ventilators and has performed about 2,000 COVID-19 tests.

Officials in states that have been hit much harder than Nebraska to this point — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee — directly preceded him on the broadcast.

Tapper asked if Ricketts would be willing to share ventilators and other equipment with those states, but the governor indicated that he was focused on Nebraska's own needs.

In the meantime, he said, the state will continue to rely on its plan for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus through his directive to limit crowd size to 10 people while building up increased testing.

"Not one size fits all," he said.