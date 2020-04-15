Ricketts begins business recovery planning with online survey

In preparation for mapping a plan for economic recovery from the crushing impact of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday launched a business recovery survey that will gather information and suggestions online.
Ricketts said he's seeking information on "how this has impacted business operations (as) we think about planning for future growth."
Recovery will be "a team effort," the governor said during his daily news briefing on the coronavirus and the state's efforts to manage the pandemic.
New state government revenue figures demonstrate that "the Nebraska economy was really humming along" until the virus hit, Ricketts said.
The business recovery survey is being conducted at bit.ly/NE-Biz-Survey-2020.
As the calendar moves into the final two weeks of April, when the virus is expected to peak in the state, the governor is looking ahead to the beginning of recovery without making any decisions yet on when he will lift social or physical distancing restrictions, including bans on service inside restaurants and bars.
Ricketts said he expects to open up "incrementally, a little bit at a time" without removing all restrictions at once.
"We're going to try to phase this in," he said.
Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha wrote the governor a letter urging him to issue a stay-at-home order now in view of the announcement that Nebraska Crossing Outlets intends to reopen its operations along Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha on April 24.
"This can only happen in the absence of a stay-at-home order issued by your office," Lathrop wrote.
"I urge you in the strongest terms to order Nebraskans to stay at home unless they are engaged in essential activities and to allow the return of non-essential businesses once health professionals believe we are adequately prepared to safely allow movement within businesses across the state."
"In many ways," Ricketts suggested during his briefing, "we've been more restrictive than other states" and evidence suggests that "the plan is working."
Ricketts pointed to the assessment that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made that Nebraska's policy of shutting down schools, limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, encouraging people to work from home and implementing physical distancing standards is "functionally equivalent" to shelter-at-home orders in most other states.
Nebraska's plan depends on "people exercising personal responsibility and civic duty," the governor said, "not the heavy hand of government."
While the restrictions appear to be working, Ricketts said, "we need to do more testing" to identify people who may be infected by the virus and, in turn, test the people who have been in contact with them in order to control and prevent its spread.
Acquiring testing materials, primarily reagents, has been a challenge, the governor said, but the state is actively pursuing a number of channels "and I feel like we're making progress."
So far, Ricketts said, the state is meeting its goal of "not overwhelming the health care system."
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said 50% of the state's hospital beds remain unoccupied.
The hot spot is CHI St. Francis in Grand Island, where seven patients have been transferred to other hospitals and 17 patients are on ventilators.
"We have the cooperation of every hospital in the state to do inter-hospital transfers," Anthone said.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the university is ready to do its part in helping "bring our economy back," working in large part through its research activities.
The university is a key partner in the business recovery research project announced by the governor.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the hardest-hit businesses in the state are Main Street businesses such as restaurants, as well as retail stores.
Slone suggested Nebraskans join gift card campaigns that are now underway to help support local businesses.
Stephanie Beasley, director of the Division of Children and Family Services in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, announced the state will launch two initiatives to assist families receiving child care subsidies during this period of economic stress.
One would provide for subsidized child care at home and the other would help sustain child care providers with financial support even if the child who is normally subsidized is not there.
Ricketts announced that 18,565 Nebraska businesses have applied for $2.7 billion in federal loans that are available under the economic stimulus package recently approved by Congress. Those forgivable loans are designed to keep people employed.
Rounding out the briefing, Carter was asked whether he expected Nebraska to be able to play football this fall.
"I'm looking forward to football back in Memorial Stadium with some number of fans there," he said. "I'm optimistic for now.
"And I'm optimistic that we will have students on campus in the fall."
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Darrell Dibben had been a resident of a Blair assisted living facility, Carter Place, which was temporarily closed after 19 coronavirus cases were linked to its residents and staff by the end of March.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
A woman in her 80s died Thursday after being transferred to Lincoln, and a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died Tuesday at Gold Crest Retirement, Public Health Solutions Director Kim Showalter said.
Executive Travel held a "grand reopening" and virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate employees returning to work.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
City building and fire inspectors have hit all of Lincoln’s Walmarts this week, responding to complaints about makeshift shopping cart fences …
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
If you need to see a medical professional for something other than coronavirus these days, chances are you'll be doing it from the comfort of …
President Ted Carter said NU is watching state tax receipts and the ongoing budget process at the state level before it decides to cut any programs or impose salary cuts as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
Tavern employees baked 77 pizzas a couple of Saturdays ago -- hamburger and pepperoni -- and delivered them to the 68 households in town.
The man in his 90s had underlying health conditions and was previously reported as a confirmed case in Washington County.
Some plants are taking the temperature of employees before they enter facilities and offering protective face shields to workers who request them.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Police in Omaha handed out 20 citations for trespassing over the weekend, days after the mayor ordered all city parks closed amid complaints they were too crowded. Should Lincoln parks be closed?
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
Updated list of closings, cancellations, postponements and announcements of modified hours of operation in the Lincoln area
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, please email citydesk@journalstar.com.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating two new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s — to determine how they contracted the virus.
"We realized that the church building was just a place," one congregant said of Sunday's drive-thru service in Beatrice. "We are the church, you know?"
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
Todd Fandrich has made 100 wooden Easter bunnies for local health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “Seeing how happy the bunnies make people makes me want to keep building them,” he said.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman is an employee of Selleck Dining Hall and is not hospitalized, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
NU athletic director Bill Moos points out that the decision on whether to have a football season essentially will be made for the college game.
"It's a great way for people to be able to vote" at a time when Nebraskans confront the coronavirus pandemic threat, Ricketts said. "I'd encourage people to take advantage of that."
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Though hospitals in some large cities have brought in refrigerated trucks to help store bodies of people who have died of COVID-19, the trucks at Bryan are storage for additional food the health system has purchased.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
The only resident of Nebraska's only one-person town is a little bit lonelier lately.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.
Nebraskans who need to quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus but have no place to do so may be able to use a room at the Univers…
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
For the second time in less than two weeks, another one of Lincoln’s largest companies is reacting to news that an employee had contracted COVID-19.
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Bryan also on Thursday reported its first positive tests from patients who have come to one of its hospitals.
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
Lincoln's trail system is busier than ever, but not everyone is staying safe. Here's how.
A UNMC professor and infectious disease specialist says models are not meant to be answers.
Students in Nebraska will not be returning to the classroom this spring.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested a former Omaha TV meteorologist Tuesday for allegedly threatening to slit the throat of Douglas Cou…
It's not totally clear how the virus got into the facility, a health official said. "It's community spread, which means we can't find the source of where somebody became ill."
All students will get “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” grades on all fourth-quarter assignments and on their final class grades.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
People from all over Lincoln have shared their children's creations as well as where they have spotted eggs.
FoodNet is still feeding Lincoln, despite losing a third of its distribution sites because of the coronavirus.
Cars and SUVs and ATVs and pickups rolled slowly through the streets of Waverly this week, a collective stiff-arm to a pandemic disrupting the…
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
As health officials across the country are encouraging residents to take social distancing seriously, one website gives Lancaster County a C a…
At hospitals, Bryan will start taking temperatures of all visitors in an effort to keep out anyone who is sick.
Kawasaki said it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
CHI Health on Friday will start processing COVID-19 tests in its own lab, a move that should greatly speed up the delivery of results.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
With canceled flights and exorbitant costs for chartered planes, groups are finding their journey home extended by days.
The employee worked in the headquarters from March 11 to March 16, when he or she began displaying symptoms and went home.
The floor will have up to 40 beds to house patients with the coronavirus who are sick enough to be in the hospital but who don't need to be in intensive care.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
