Ricketts begins business recovery planning with online survey

While the restrictions appear to be working, Ricketts said, "we need to do more testing" to identify people who may be infected by the virus and, in turn, test the people who have been in contact with them in order to control and prevent its spread.

Acquiring testing materials, primarily reagents, has been a challenge, the governor said, but the state is actively pursuing a number of channels "and I feel like we're making progress."

So far, Ricketts said, the state is meeting its goal of "not overwhelming the health care system."

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said 50% of the state's hospital beds remain unoccupied.

The hot spot is CHI St. Francis in Grand Island, where seven patients have been transferred to other hospitals and 17 patients are on ventilators.

"We have the cooperation of every hospital in the state to do inter-hospital transfers," Anthone said.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the university is ready to do its part in helping "bring our economy back," working in large part through its research activities.

The university is a key partner in the business recovery research project announced by the governor.