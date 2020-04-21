Ricketts announces plan to accelerate coronavirus testing with goal of 3,000 a day

Nebraska will ramp up testing for the coronavirus to about 3,000 a day within five weeks, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday.
Ricketts said the state has an agreement with three companies in Utah to dramatically increase testing statewide with results verified through a lab located in the state.
Testing will be free.
All Nebraskans will be asked to support the testing initiative designed to help stem the spread of the virus in the state by their participation in an online assessment, the governor said.
The first step is to access testnebraska.com online and answer a few questions that will help determine each Nebraskan's current risk.
Those who identify symptoms will be prioritized for early testing along with those who have interacted with someone who already has tested positive.
Nebraskans who have recently visited places where the coronavirus is more widespread will also be placed on the priority list.
The assessment will also seek answers from Nebraskans who may result in a positive test to identify who they may have been in contact with and where they may have traveled recently.
And that, in turn, will beef up contact tracing in the state, one of the key factors in attempting to control spread of the virus.
Ricketts said he was made aware of the Utah model by Gov. Gary Herbert and seized upon it as the best way to ramp up testing in Nebraska as quickly as possible. Iowa will also use the same system, he said.
All Nebraskans should fill out the questionnaire, the governor said, suggesting that it's their "civic duty and personal responsibility to do that."
"We've been looking for a way to expand testing quickly," Ricketts told his daily coronavirus news briefing, and this should fulfill that goal.
Utah is testing roughly 2,500 to 2,800 people a day.
In Nebraska, nearly 16,500 tests have been conducted in the six weeks since the first confirmed case was reported, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The state will staff drive-thru testing sites, Ricketts said, probably with members of the Nebraska National Guard at the outset.
As the state moves to increase its testing capability, the governor said, Nebraska remains in good shape in terms of being able to respond to the virus as it enters what's anticipated to be the peak period.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state has climbed dramatically over recent days, as has the number of confirmed cases.
The last two weeks of April have always been targeted as the time of maximum danger in Nebraska.
Forty-one percent of the state's hospital beds remain available, along with 54% of intensive care unit beds and 78% of its ventilators, Ricketts said.
"Our health care system is not overwhelmed," he said.
Answering questions at his news briefing, the governor continued to resist any suggestions that stay-at-home orders might be required in the state's hot spots, namely Grand Island and Lexington, where infection has raced through meat processing plants.
Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island has urged the governor to consider issuing a stay-at-home order in his community.
Ricketts scheduled a late-afternoon briefing in Spanish to target information to the largely immigrant meatpacking work force, which is predominantly composed of Latino workers, on how to best protect themselves.
"We're working to keep the plant open," Ricketts said.
Meatpacking plants are vital for the nation's food supply, he said.
Responding to concerns expressed by dental hygienists about his decision to lift a previous ban on dental surgeries and procedures effective May 4, Ricketts said he believes dentists will take the necessary steps to keep patients and staff safe.
A face shield or some other personal protective equipment might be among the options, he said.
Activity on Facebook demonstrated concerns expressed by members of the Nebraska Dental Hygienists Association.
"Some hygienists are going to have to make a hard choice," according to one entry. "I think you have to do what you need to do to feel safe."
