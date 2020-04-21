Ricketts announces plan to accelerate coronavirus testing with goal of 3,000 a day

Ricketts said he was made aware of the Utah model by Gov. Gary Herbert and seized upon it as the best way to ramp up testing in Nebraska as quickly as possible. Iowa will also use the same system, he said.

All Nebraskans should fill out the questionnaire, the governor said, suggesting that it's their "civic duty and personal responsibility to do that."

"We've been looking for a way to expand testing quickly," Ricketts told his daily coronavirus news briefing, and this should fulfill that goal.

Utah is testing roughly 2,500 to 2,800 people a day.

In Nebraska, nearly 16,500 tests have been conducted in the six weeks since the first confirmed case was reported, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state will staff drive-thru testing sites, Ricketts said, probably with members of the Nebraska National Guard at the outset.

As the state moves to increase its testing capability, the governor said, Nebraska remains in good shape in terms of being able to respond to the virus as it enters what's anticipated to be the peak period.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state has climbed dramatically over recent days, as has the number of confirmed cases.