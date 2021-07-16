Retrospective of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, 1889-1970

1889 – St. Elizabeth Hospital established on South Street, 11th to 13th streets.

1918 – A school for the education of nurses is established; students housed in a section of the oldest part of the hospital.

1920 – First class of nursing students (three students) graduates.

1923 – Chapel of St. Francis completed, replacing chapel located in the first structure built in 1891.

1928 – New, separate building erected, including classrooms, library, offices, auditorium, reception room and student rooms.

1970 – The hospital, now known as CHI Health St. Elizabeth, moves to its current location at 555 S. 70th St.; original hospital building demolished. School building near 11th and South streets and chapel remain on the premises.

By the numbers – 52 classes (1,056 diploma nurses) graduated at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

(Source: St. Elizabeth School of Nursing 2021 Annual Report)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0