 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retrospective of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, 1889-1970
0 Comments

Retrospective of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, 1889-1970

  • 0

1889 – St. Elizabeth Hospital established on South Street, 11th to 13th streets.

1918 – A school for the education of nurses is established; students housed in a section of the oldest part of the hospital.

1920 – First class of nursing students (three students) graduates.

1923 – Chapel of St. Francis completed, replacing chapel located in the first structure built in 1891.

1928 – New, separate building erected, including classrooms, library, offices, auditorium, reception room and student rooms.

1970 – The hospital, now known as CHI Health St. Elizabeth, moves to its current location at 555 S. 70th St.; original hospital building demolished. School building near 11th and South streets and chapel remain on the premises.

By the numbers – 52 classes (1,056 diploma nurses) graduated at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

(Source: St. Elizabeth School of Nursing 2021 Annual Report)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News