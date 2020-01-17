Retirement living seminar set for Jan. 28

The quarterly Moving Seminar will take place at Madonna Proactive, 7111 Stephanie Lane, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
You have free articles remaining.
Topics will cover options for retirement living, how to downsize belongings and when/how to sell a home. Attendees will learn how to make their next transition a stress-free one.
Presenters will be Robbie Nathan from Bridge to Better Living; Jeannine Bryant, owner of Changing Spaces SRS; and Lori Wilkinson from Location Real Estate.
No registration is required, and the seminar is free to the public.