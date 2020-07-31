Register by Aug. 26 for Fallbrook YMCA Youth Triathlon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fallbrook YMCA will host its fourth annual Youth Triathlon on Monday, Sept. 7, in support of the YMCA's annual Strong Kids campaign.

“This event is a great way to give the kids a taste of the triathlon setting in a fun and non-competitive environment,” said Kelly Fink, health and wellness director for the Fallbrook YMCA. “It’s a great opportunity to promote fitness and activity while also giving back to a great cause.”

The Youth Triathlon will start and end at the Fallbrook YMCA with the race route throughout the Fallbrook neighborhood. The race consists of a swim, bike and run with designated distances based on age.

Pre-registration is encouraged, and the early registration deadline is Aug. 26. Registrations will be accepted after the deadline, but the availability of t-shirts on the day of the race will not be guaranteed.

The event is open to kids ages 5 and up. All skill levels are encouraged to participate in this fun, untimed event. The registration fee is $20 per participant and will include t-shirts for all those registered prior to Aug. 26.

Registration information and a course map can be found at ymcalincoln.org/events/youth-triathlon. Questions can also be asked at the Fallbrook YMCA or by calling 402-323-6444.

All proceeds from the event will go to the YMCA's annual Strong Kids campaign, which provides youth programming and services for children in need who otherwise could not participate due to financial limitations.

