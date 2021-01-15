Red Cross seeks volunteers

As the New Year brings the tradition of resolutions, the American Red Cross encourages people to consider helping people in need as a volunteer.

Volunteers represent more than 90% of the Red Cross workforce and make the organization’s humanitarian mission possible. During the coronavirus pandemic, families continue to depend on Red Cross volunteers every day.

The need for volunteers is constant, and everyone’s well-being is the top priority of the Red Cross as it works with public health officials to safely deliver services during COVID-19. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more about the following most-needed positions:

• Blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists: Blood donations are essential to the health of our communities, and blood donor ambassadors are a vital part of this work by welcoming visitors and taking their temperatures before entering Red Cross facilities and blood drives. Visitors could include potential blood donors, people seeking help, training course participants, and Red Cross employees and volunteers. There is also a high-priority need for transportation specialists to help deliver blood from Red Cross facilities to local hospitals.