Red Cross seeks blood donations May 11-12

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Lincoln are scheduled for Monday, May 11, from 1:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., Capital Area and Eastern Nebraska Chapter, 4600 Valley Road; and Tuesday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are at least 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors age 18 and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

