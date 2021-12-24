Preserving your health (and sanity) with an active winter

In the spring, summer and fall, we could safely escape the confines of working and sheltering at home due to COVID-19 by getting outdoors. When the weather was decent, talking a walk, jumping on a bike, rollerblading down the sidewalk, shooting hoops in the driveway or tending the garden was not a problem. In fact, gardening and biking emerged as our favorite outdoor pandemic go-to activities, helping to elevate our moods and our fitness levels during COVID.

But now, winter is upon us, and not just winter – a Nebraska winter. How are we going to maintain our sanity if we are cooped up for months on end?

When frost hits the air and snow hits the ground, the outdoors can look more like our enemy than our friend. But we can still reap the benefits of the outdoors for our emotional and physical health with some smart planning and a little courage.

Get Prepared and Get Outdoors. To help prepare you for outdoor winter activity, LNKTV Health’s YouTube Channel has a great series of videos called “Winter Health and Wellness,” offering expert advice that includes safely navigating winter terrain, how to dress in layers to stay warm outdoors, biking and running in winter weather, and general tips for staying healthy in winter.