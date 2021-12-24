Preserving your health (and sanity) with an active winter

In the spring, summer and fall, we could safely escape the confines of working and sheltering at home due to COVID-19 by getting outdoors. When the weather was decent, talking a walk, jumping on a bike, rollerblading down the sidewalk, shooting hoops in the driveway or tending the garden was not a problem. In fact, gardening and biking emerged as our favorite outdoor pandemic go-to activities, helping to elevate our moods and our fitness levels during COVID.
But now, winter is upon us, and not just winter – a Nebraska winter. How are we going to maintain our sanity if we are cooped up for months on end?
When frost hits the air and snow hits the ground, the outdoors can look more like our enemy than our friend. But we can still reap the benefits of the outdoors for our emotional and physical health with some smart planning and a little courage.
Get Prepared and Get Outdoors. To help prepare you for outdoor winter activity, LNKTV Health’s YouTube Channel has a great series of videos called “Winter Health and Wellness,” offering expert advice that includes safely navigating winter terrain, how to dress in layers to stay warm outdoors, biking and running in winter weather, and general tips for staying healthy in winter.
Kids and Safe Outdoor Fun. For kids, nowhere is better than the outdoors to get aerobic exercise and gain coordination skills. Studies show that children burn more calories outdoors, helping to prevent obesity and strengthen bones and muscles. Studies also show that kids who spend more time outdoors are happier. Keeping kids safe and active in the winter has its own challenges – especially for kids too young to get vaccinated, or when they are vaccinated but begging to hang out with unvaccinated friends. Since in uncrowded outdoor spaces the risk of virus transmission is 20 times lower, getting together outdoors in active ways with friends helps kids stay fit, elevates their moods and helps protect them as well. Having an arsenal of fun outdoor activities ready to employ can make getting kids active a lot easier.
If it snows, building a snowman or a snow fort (with the attendant snowball fight, of course) and sledding are great for morale as well as fitness. Cold, but no snow? Try ice skating or ice fishing, a winter photo scavenger hunt, or a neighborhood walk to enjoy the last days of holiday decorations. For more fun ideas, check out runwildmychild.com for 100 outdoor winter activities for kids. Absolutely can’t get outside? To keep kids active indoors, find 87 great ideas at whatmomslove.com for games and activities that help kids burn off energy.
What About Seniors? Walking, indoors or out, is always great for both exercise and mood, but first check out the LNKTV Health and Aging Partners’ YouTube video about navigating winter terrain for great safety tips. If outdoors is not an option and you can make it to Gateway, try morning laps around the mall, keeping a good face mask handy for interactions with others. A great and affordable fitness option for seniors is the Aging Partners Fitness Center, at 555 S. Ninth St. If staying home is a better idea, check out the yoga, tai chi and other fitness classes for all mobility levels from Aging Partners on LNKTV Health’s YouTube, TV channels and website.
Staying Healthy at Any Age. No matter the season, staying active and eating healthy are important physical and emotional wellness strategies. But more than ever, getting vaccinated is critical, and everyone 5 years and older can get a COVID vaccine. For those 16 years and older who have been vaccinated, including pregnant women, getting a booster provides protection against waning immunity and the Omicron variant. Ninety percent of Lincoln’s COVID wards are unvaccinated and unboostered patients. If you have questions about the vaccine or booster, visit HealthyLincoln.org/covid-vax-info. It’s also important and not too late for all ages to get a flu shot.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and LNKTV Health wish you an active and safe winter and a joyous New Year.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVHealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights local organizations doing work that impacts the wellness of our community. Send questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.