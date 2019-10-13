Just because it's getting colder outside, there is no reason to discontinue your outdoor fitness activities. Breathing cold air, even if the temperature is below freezing, will not harm healthy lungs. However, exercising in late fall and winter does present special hazards that can trap the unprepared. Here are a few precautions that will help get you safely through the season while keeping fit:
1. Warm up and stretch thoroughly before exercising outdoors. Cold, tight muscles and ligaments are especially vulnerable to injury from slips and stumbles on wet, icy or uneven surfaces.
2. When running or walking on slippery stretches, shorten your stride and stay more flat-footed with your knees slightly bent.
3. Jog or walk into the wind on the outward leg of your workout. This means that you'll be less exposed to wind chill on the way home when you're tired and perspiring heavily.
4. Dress in layers. Undergarments should be of an absorbent material that will keep moisture away from the skin and keep you as dry as possible. A second layer consisting of tights or sweatpants and a long-sleeved turtleneck Dri-Fit garment made of light, breathable fabrics will provide enough insulation on all but the coldest of days. Top everything off with a wind-proof nylon or Dri-Fit jacket if necessary. If you get too warm, the jacket can be removed and tied around your waist.
For your feet, smart wool socks are best. Wear a stocking cap or hat – preferably one that protects the ears. A large percentage of body heat is lost through the uncovered head. In very cold weather, a ski mask is recommended.
5. If running or walking after dark, wear something light colored or reflective so you can be seen crossing streets. Purchasing a blinking light or safety vest is a great idea. These are readily available online or at your neighborhood running store.
6. Seek warmth at the first signs of hypothermia (headache, nausea, confusion, slurring of speech, clumsy movements) or frostbite (whiteness and numbness of skin usually beginning with the nose and ears).
7. Consume plenty of fluids. Without realizing it, you can become quickly dehydrated exercising in cold, dry air.
8. Time your outdoor workouts so that you’re home before you become excessively tired. If fatigue forces you to slow down while still a long way from shelter, your risk of hypothermia increases, because you may not be generating enough metabolic heat to compensate for heat being lost to the air.
Seasonal exercise can be a challenge, but it also can be very motivating and provide a different experience if you are properly prepared.