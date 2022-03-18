 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ponca Health Services-Lincoln grand opening Monday

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska will celebrate the grand opening of its new health center, Ponca Health Services-Lincoln, Monday at 11 a.m.

This state-of-the-art tribal health care facility, located at 1600 Windhoek Drive, offers increased health care access for all Native Americans, a focus on holistic healing approaches and methods that are cognizant and respectful of Native culture, and the convenience of offering a variety of health services at a central location.

The opening of Ponca Health Services-Lincoln, which had its soft opening in October and began scheduling its first patients in December, marks expanded services for the native community in the Lincoln area, providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and social services to eligible beneficiaries.

Ponca Health Services-Lincoln joins two other Ponca Health Services facilities operated by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska: the Fred LeRoy Health and Wellness Center in Omaha, and the Ponca Hills Health and Wellness Center in Norfolk.

The remainder of the new facility, scheduled for completion in 2022, will house Tribal Affairs staff, along with community space for tribal and member events, and a fitness facility for Ponca members, health facility patients and clients receiving services from Ponca Tribal programs.

