Planners OK Bryan Cancer Center plans

Despite some opposition, plans for a proposed cancer center in southeast Lincoln sailed through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Commissioners did not hold a public hearing on an annexation and zoning change for the project at 40th Street and Rokeby Road. Instead, the plans were approved as part of the board's consent agenda.

That was despite the fact that the commission received several emails expressing opposition to the plan. Objections ranged from the development being inappropriate for the area, which includes several acreages, to concerns over the proposed height of the cancer center.

Bryan Health wants to build a 125,000-square-foot cancer treatment center just south of the intersection, with the site including room for expansion, including up to 180,000 additional square feet of medical facilities.

The health care complex would be part of a larger development called Grandale South that would include up to 180 residential units and a small amount of commercial space.

Bryan officials have not given a timeline for construction, and a spokesman said Wednesday they don't have any additional details to share at this point but likely would before the plan goes to the City Council in a few weeks.