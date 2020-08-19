Planet Fitness plans location near 84th and Leighton in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Planet Fitness is planning its third Lincoln location.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a special permit to allow the fitness chain to build a gym at 2110 N. 86th St., which is just southeast of the intersection of 84th Street and Leighton Avenue.

According to a building permit filed earlier this week, the fitness center will be approximately 24,000 square feet.

Planet Fitness has two other Lincoln locations, one near 33rd and Superior streets that opened in 2014 and another at Van Dorn Plaza at 48th and Van Dorn streets that opened in 2016.

Both of those locations are owned by Gary and Tamara Schubert, who are planning to build the one near 84th and Leighton.

Robert Wittler with Ayars & Ayars Inc., who represented the Schuberts at Wednesday's Planning Commission meeting, said they see the gym as "an amenity that would serve the expanding area there."

Wittler did not say when the new location might open.

