Pickleball Lincoln gets new satellite courts

Peterson Park has 10 newly refinished pickleball courts with people waiting to play when the weather is nice.

Pickleball Lincoln Inc., in conjunction with Lincoln Parks and Recreation, has filled the need for more courts by creating satellite courts around the city at Ballard, Eden, Henry, Roberts and Seng parks. On each of these sites is a utility box with the pickleball nets and boundary lines painted on existing tennis courts. Since pickleball courts are half the size of tennis courts, there are twice as many.

The game can improve balance, agility and eye-hand coordination. When played at higher levels, pickleball is intense, but it can also be played casually and enjoyed by players who have been sedentary. All ages of men and women can compete. Players consider friendliness as important as points and welcome others to play with them.

For all these reasons, Lincoln Pickleball has grown to over 500 members. If you are interested in learning how to play pickleball or have other questions, go to www.pickleballlincoln.com or contact Bill Roehrs at 402-432-6790.

