PCAN fundraiser supports families of children with cancer

February will mark the seventh year that Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has sponsored the Pancakes for PCAN (Pediatric Cancer Action Network) event to raise awareness and funds for supporting local families who have a child diagnosed with cancer.

Because of COVID-19 and the need to protect the children whose health is compromised from cancer, Good Shepherd will not be hosting a live pancake event in 2021, said Corie Christiansen, event organizer. Instead, Good Shepherd encourages everyone to donate online at www.pcanaction.org or by mail to: PCAN, P.O. Box 22992, Lincoln, NE 68542.

PCAN’s mission is to financially assist Lincoln and surrounding area families who have children diagnosed with cancer and to advocate for a cure through awareness, action, education and research. All funds raised are used specifically for Nebraska families.

Funds raised from events in previous years have allowed PCAN to provide financial support for rent, utilities, groceries, medical bills and travel-related expenses, as well as for funeral expenses for families who lost their child to cancer.

“Until 2020, PCAN was able to increase the amount of support and the number of families supported each year,” Christiansen said. “But during the COVID-19 pandemic, PCAN was unable to adequately raise funds. More families need assistance now than in past years.”

