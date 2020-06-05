Part of Lincoln family tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies: Good news or not?

“We weren’t really surprised because we know it’s pretty rare for only one person in the household to get it,” he said. “But it was kind of a roulette.”

As epidemiologists have learned more about how COVID-19 spreads, they’ve discovered that up to 50% of people with the virus are asymptomatic or experience symptoms so mild they brush it off as a cold or allergies.

Renard said they chose a test from a large national company with the advice of their doctor.

“I know there are issues with them. Our doctor said it was one of the more reliable ones.”

Renard was the only member of his family not to be tested for antibodies.

He didn’t see the point, he said. Except to “test the test.”

They are already doing that at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Steve Hinrichs, director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and chair of UNMC’s Department of Pathology and Microbiology, is part of that effort.

Antibody testing can show whether someone has had COVID-19, he said.