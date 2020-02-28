Parks and Rec offers lifeguarding courses in March

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will offer Lifeguard and Lifeguard Instructor courses March 13-15.
The three-day classes will take place at the Lincoln High School pool, 2229 J St. The schedule for both courses is 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enrollment is limited, and early registration is suggested.
Participants in the American Red Cross Lifeguard Course must be at least 15 years old by March 15. Participants 16 years old and over who successfully complete the course are encouraged to apply for a summer position as a lifeguard. The fee for the course is $150. Participants must be able to complete the following prerequisites:
You have free articles remaining.
• Swim 300 yards using front crawl or breaststroke.
• Tread water for two minutes without using hands.
• Complete the following in under 100 seconds: Swim 20 yards, surface dive to retrieve a 10-pound object, kick 20 yards on back with both hands on the object, and exit the pool.
Participants in the American Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor Course must be at least 18 years old before March 15 and have a current American Red Cross Lifeguard certification. Other prerequisites include passage of swimming skills for American Red Cross Lifeguard, and completion of two lifeguard-scenario challenges. The fee for the course is $150.
Lincoln's nine public pools will open Saturday, May 23. For additional information and to register for the courses, email swimlessons@lincoln.ne.gov or contact the Aquatics Office at 402-441-7960.