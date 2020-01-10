Parks and Rec offers free winter fitness classes

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to free fitness programs this winter.
Registration is not required. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for class activities and bring a towel or mat for yoga class.
Schedules are as follows:
• Cardio kickboxing classes: 7:30 p.m. Mondays, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St. There will be no sparring or contact with a bag. Class is for ages 13 and up.
• Barre classes: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, F Street Community Center. Class is for ages 13 and up.
• Yoga classes: noon Wednesdays, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Class is for ages 13 and up.
• Zumba dance classes: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, F Street Community Center. Class is for ages 8 and up with an adult and 13 years and up without an adult.
"Our free programming allows the public to continue to stay active in our park spaces during winter weather," said Mary Johnson, F Street Community Center assistant director. The classes are a part of the free PLAY in the Parks programming provided by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. They are created to encourage the community to use parks, trails and open spaces to improve individual and community health.
For more information about the classes, contact the F Street Community Center at 402-441-7951. For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.