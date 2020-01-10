Parks and Rec offers free winter fitness classes

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to free fitness programs this winter.

Registration is not required. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for class activities and bring a towel or mat for yoga class.

Schedules are as follows:

• Cardio kickboxing classes: 7:30 p.m. Mondays, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St. There will be no sparring or contact with a bag. Class is for ages 13 and up.

• Barre classes: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, F Street Community Center. Class is for ages 13 and up.

• Yoga classes: noon Wednesdays, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Class is for ages 13 and up.

• Zumba dance classes: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, F Street Community Center. Class is for ages 8 and up with an adult and 13 years and up without an adult.