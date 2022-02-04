Parkinson's Revolution USA bicycle ride returns Feb. 26

The Parkinson’s Foundation and FLY | A Fitness Revolution will host a return of the Parkinson’s Revolution USA ride Saturday, Feb. 26, to raise funds and awareness for the 1 million Americans living with Parkinson’s.

“I ride for my mom!” said Lincoln volunteer and Heartland Chapter Advisory Board member Brian Reetz, whose mom was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease nearly 20 years ago. “We had so much fun doing the event last year, we are doing it again in Lincoln.”

Research shows that exercise, including indoor cycling, can alleviate Parkinson’s symptoms and improve quality of life for people living with the disease. Every nine minutes, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

On Feb. 26, in partnership with FLY | A Fitness Revolution, everyone will ride together to generate awareness and funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation. All riders are invited to join the event and be a part of this day of celebration.

This year’s event will take place Feb. 26 at Fly | a fitness revolution, 5025 Lindberg St. Check-in time is 9:30 a.m.; start time is 10 a.m.

The ride will be limited to 34 participants. Register at www3.parkinson.org/goto/RevolutionLincolnNE.

For more information or questions about the event, contact Brian Reetz at 402-525-7026 or briangreetz@gmail.com.

