Outgoing Conrad leaves big footprint on recovery field

Counselor Cheri Edman, who has worked with Conrad since the 1980s, will miss his passion. “He’s always trying to do the best for our clients,” Edman said.

For Conrad, the biggest rewards come from watching people grow as they proceed through treatment. He gets to hear about the positive outcomes at staff meetings and when former clients stop in for a visit with good news. One client recently proudly shared that he had secured a good job and was engaged.

Conrad plans to seek a warmer climate but will continue with his work on the Woods Charitable Fund Board until those plans fall into place. His parting hope is that clients will continue to receive the message: “You can reach out for help. We’re there for you.”

Helping new Executive Director Mueller acclimate

For now, he’ll stick around the Houses of Hope office to acclimate new Executive Director Brenda Mueller, who started July 6. Mueller most recently served as business manager for Bryan Health’s Independence Center, a drug and alcohol treatment center. She has worked in the behavioral health field for over 20 years in substance use and mental health areas, and has leadership experience with multiple Lincoln nonprofits.

"Jay has done a wonderful job,” Mueller said. “He’s in the background, but he deserves all the credit for the growth and success that Houses of Hope has had."

