Orthopedic practices to put elective surgeries on hold
Lincoln's two main orthopedics providers said Friday that they are going to stop doing elective procedures.

In a joint news release, Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine said elective procedures will cease beginning Monday for the "foreseeable future."

The release said both the U.S. Surgeon General and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had recommended elective surgeries be put on pause.

The news release said doctors at both practices will continue to see patients and also do emergency surgeries when necessary.

The topic of elective surgeries has been at the forefront of discussions about dealing with an increasing number of infections from the novel coronavirus.

Bryan officials during a news conference on Friday noted that a number of surgeons have been canceling elective procedures at its facilities.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said that issues that have to be taken into consideration in continuing elective surgeries include supplies of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, as well as donated blood, supplies of which have dropped lately due to the virus.

"If people can wait and have that procedure done, let's just say, 90 days from now, we would prefer that we go ahead and hold off and conserve on supplies and on blood," he said.

The two orthopedic practices did not give a time frame for resuming elective surgeries, but said they would reschedule procedures "as soon as safely possible."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

