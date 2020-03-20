Orthopedic practices to put elective surgeries on hold

Lincoln's two main orthopedics providers said Friday that they are going to stop doing elective procedures.

In a joint news release, Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine said elective procedures will cease beginning Monday for the "foreseeable future."

The release said both the U.S. Surgeon General and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had recommended elective surgeries be put on pause.

The news release said doctors at both practices will continue to see patients and also do emergency surgeries when necessary.

The topic of elective surgeries has been at the forefront of discussions about dealing with an increasing number of infections from the novel coronavirus.

Bryan officials during a news conference on Friday noted that a number of surgeons have been canceling elective procedures at its facilities.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said that issues that have to be taken into consideration in continuing elective surgeries include supplies of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, as well as donated blood, supplies of which have dropped lately due to the virus.