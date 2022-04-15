Online event to explore disparities and inequities in youth sports

Join Community Health Endowment (CHE) of Lincoln at noon Friday, April 22, for an online Community Conversation regarding the disparities and inequities in youth sports.
Participation in youth sports can have a lifelong positive influence on physical and mental health, lifestyle behaviors and community networking. Unfortunately, existing inequities and barriers, such as finances, available facilities and lack of support, make sports participation inaccessible to some youth in our community.
This Community Conversation will explore new community data regarding disparities in aerobic fitness and youth sports participation, and hear from youth sports experts about how we can work toward making youth sports more equitable and beneficial for all.
This event will take place online via Zoom webinar. To participate, register at https://bit.ly/3iPKbej. The event will also be streamed on CHE's Facebook page. A recording of the Community Conversation will be available after the event.