'One bar to another bar to another bar' — Tracers track recent COVID cases to nightlife, parties

"We have no interest in targeting people in an unfair way," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during a news conference Tuesday. But "we are also sending a signal that we are taking this serious and that this could happen to you, too."

Shutting down all of the bars in Lincoln is "an option that has been on the table" if they cannot comply with health measures, Gaylor Baird said.

The city's environmental health staff has tried to educate owners and employees of bars and restaurants on the new requirements, and informed them it would be conducting surveillance to make sure they were complying, Lopez said.

Her employees were out late Friday and early Saturday, and witnessed the violations.

“We want the businesses to be open; we want those bars to be open. That’s their livelihood, as long as they do that responsibly and while following the health measures,” she said. “The ones who aren’t, we’re going to deal with them directly and immediately.”

Since the department enacted the directed health measure mandating the use of face coverings last week, there have been 121 complaints made to city officials over lack of compliance, with 105 of those relating to the wearing of face masks, Lopez said.