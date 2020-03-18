You are the owner of this article.
Omaha's second case of community spread will tighten restrictions on bars, restaurants
breaking topical top story

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on Monday, where he outlined the latest steps taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Discovery of a second so-called "community transmission" case of the coronavirus in Omaha on Wednesday will trigger further restrictions on restaurants and bars in the city. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts told a news conference that he will ask those businesses to confine their sales to take-out and drive-thru purchases in order to attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

That conforms with the parameters he had established earlier in outlining plans to try to control the outbreak.

"In Omaha, it will be carry-out every day until further notice," Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said. "We're all in this together."

However, recognizing the deep economic impact this is likely to have on restaurants, Olson suggested customers could "help at this time" by buying gift cards and through generous tips.

Ricketts acknowledged that these are "pretty dramatic stops to prevent spread of the virus," but suggested that Nebraskans and other Americans will need to respond to "an unprecedented situation" with the spread of a new virus that can have deadly consequences for older people with underlying health conditions. 

The actions that are being taken are designed to "slow down the spread of the virus," he said.

In answer to questions at a news conference that highlighted measures being taken by grocery stores, restaurants and child center centers to respond to the health challenge, Ricketts said 500 Nebraskans have been tested thus far for the virus and 24 had tested positive.

"We're looking at ways to increase testing capacity," he said.

"We're looking at drive-up testing when we have the capacity.  That is in the works."

Ricketts said he has been pleased by voluntary compliance with his directive that no more than 10 persons congregate together at one time in order to help contain the virus.

"Nebraskans have stepped up to meet the challenge," he said.

And that includes bars that were financially impacted by the limitation on St. Patrick's Day this week, the governor said.  

Ricketts said he spoke on the telephone Tuesday night with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been chosen to lead the battle against the virus by President Donald Trump, to discuss the challenges.

Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said she wanted to assure Nebraskans that "there is no food shortage" and that the supply system remains stable.

"There will be no shortages," she said. "Everyone will have access to food."

Ricketts suggested that it might be prudent to acquire two weeks supply of groceries and then replenish them as needed.

Theresa Thibodeau, a former state senator who owns and operates a child care center in LaVista, said children will be separated in small groups at Nebraska centers to meet the governor's recommendations.

"But, if you have the option, please keep children at home," she said. 

Bryan says it's prepared for coronavirus in Lancaster County

The state now has 25 confirmed coronavirus cases, the vast majority in the Omaha area.

Lincoln has yet to record its first confirmed case.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
editor's pick topical

Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

