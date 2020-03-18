Omaha's second case of community spread will tighten restrictions on bars, restaurants

Discovery of a second so-called "community transmission" case of the coronavirus in Omaha on Wednesday will trigger further restrictions on restaurants and bars in the city.
Gov. Pete Ricketts told a news conference that he will ask those businesses to confine their sales to take-out and drive-thru purchases in order to attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
That conforms with the parameters he had established earlier in outlining plans to try to control the outbreak.
"In Omaha, it will be carry-out every day until further notice," Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said. "We're all in this together."
However, recognizing the deep economic impact this is likely to have on restaurants, Olson suggested customers could "help at this time" by buying gift cards and through generous tips.
Ricketts acknowledged that these are "pretty dramatic stops to prevent spread of the virus," but suggested that Nebraskans and other Americans will need to respond to "an unprecedented situation" with the spread of a new virus that can have deadly consequences for older people with underlying health conditions.
The actions that are being taken are designed to "slow down the spread of the virus," he said.
In answer to questions at a news conference that highlighted measures being taken by grocery stores, restaurants and child center centers to respond to the health challenge, Ricketts said 500 Nebraskans have been tested thus far for the virus and 24 had tested positive.
"We're looking at ways to increase testing capacity," he said.
"We're looking at drive-up testing when we have the capacity. That is in the works."
Ricketts said he has been pleased by voluntary compliance with his directive that no more than 10 persons congregate together at one time in order to help contain the virus.
"Nebraskans have stepped up to meet the challenge," he said.
And that includes bars that were financially impacted by the limitation on St. Patrick's Day this week, the governor said.
Ricketts said he spoke on the telephone Tuesday night with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been chosen to lead the battle against the virus by President Donald Trump, to discuss the challenges.
Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said she wanted to assure Nebraskans that "there is no food shortage" and that the supply system remains stable.
"There will be no shortages," she said. "Everyone will have access to food."
Ricketts suggested that it might be prudent to acquire two weeks supply of groceries and then replenish them as needed.
Theresa Thibodeau, a former state senator who owns and operates a child care center in LaVista, said children will be separated in small groups at Nebraska centers to meet the governor's recommendations.
"But, if you have the option, please keep children at home," she said.
The state now has 25 confirmed coronavirus cases, the vast majority in the Omaha area.
Lincoln has yet to record its first confirmed case.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
The change Monday afternoon follows federal guidelines.
Nebraskans aboard California cruise ship with coronavirus cases return home, will isolate themselves
The Nebraska residents were among those then taken for quarantine at a California military facility. Eight of them flew back to Nebraska on Monday, DHHS said.
Though the company did not say it would turn anyone away, it said it is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour be dedicated to seniors, who are the group most vulnerable to coronavirus.
The complex on the east side of 16th Street on UNL's City Campus is being prepared for the possibility of serving as a quarantine site for students who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar and Bodega’s Alley — the downtown live-music venues — have all closed and canceled show…
Three Pinnacle Bank Arena events scheduled in April have been postponed.
David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said so far United has announced plans to pull one flight per day from its local schedule.
Nine-year-old best friends find an old-fashioned way to stay close during time of coronavirus separation.
Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.
Only amid a pandemic does a measure designed to reduce in-person turnout for an election in America seem justified.
Gas prices are falling sharply as Americans heed the advice of officials and implement social distancing, reports AAA.
The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.
As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves to online-only classes amid a global coronavirus pandemic, administrators are encouraging students…
TUESDAY (3-17) UPDATE: On Tuesday, Corrections Director Scott Frakes posted a Facebook message to the family members of inmates saying call ti…
An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or con…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday — and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational moves that will change t…
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has announced a campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or soon will be, in need of e…
The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.
Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention r…
Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the sprea…
The latest cases involve a woman who attended two Creighton basketball games and a pastor at an Omaha church.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
The absence of a number of senators for Thursday's most recent session -- prior to adjournment for a four-day weekend -- stirred some concerns among members of the Legislature.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
