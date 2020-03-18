Omaha's second case of community spread will tighten restrictions on bars, restaurants

Discovery of a second so-called "community transmission" case of the coronavirus in Omaha on Wednesday will trigger further restrictions on restaurants and bars in the city.

Gov. Pete Ricketts told a news conference that he will ask those businesses to confine their sales to take-out and drive-thru purchases in order to attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

That conforms with the parameters he had established earlier in outlining plans to try to control the outbreak.

"In Omaha, it will be carry-out every day until further notice," Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said. "We're all in this together."

However, recognizing the deep economic impact this is likely to have on restaurants, Olson suggested customers could "help at this time" by buying gift cards and through generous tips.

Ricketts acknowledged that these are "pretty dramatic stops to prevent spread of the virus," but suggested that Nebraskans and other Americans will need to respond to "an unprecedented situation" with the spread of a new virus that can have deadly consequences for older people with underlying health conditions.

The actions that are being taken are designed to "slow down the spread of the virus," he said.