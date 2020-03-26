Omaha police officer and firefighter test positive for coronavirus

An Omaha police officer and Omaha firefighter have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Omaha city officials.
The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that the officer, who had recently traveled to Hawaii, said on his Facebook page that he will be treated at Nebraska Medical Center.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, who confirmed the case Thursday evening, has ordered any officer who recently traveled to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Schmaderer said the officer has not worked a police shift and has been in self-isolation since returning from Hawaii.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that one Omaha firefighter also has tested positive for the coronavirus. The man has been on furlough and recently traveled to Colorado, she said.
"He wasn't in any station; he hasn't exposed any firefighter at all," Stothert said. "No one that he works with in his station has to be considered exposed."
The Douglas County Health Department said Thursday that it had four new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total to 44.
Also on Thursday, the Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported its first two coronavirus cases. As of Thursday evening, there were 75 cases in Nebraska.
