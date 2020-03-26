You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Omaha police officer and firefighter test positive for coronavirus
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Omaha police officer and firefighter test positive for coronavirus

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

An Omaha police officer and Omaha firefighter have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Omaha city officials.

The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that the officer, who had recently traveled to Hawaii, said on his Facebook page that he will be treated at Nebraska Medical Center.

Lincoln mayor orders greater restrictions, closing barbershops and dine-in options

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, who confirmed the case Thursday evening, has ordered any officer who recently traveled to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Schmaderer said the officer has not worked a police shift and has been in self-isolation since returning from Hawaii.

City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that one Omaha firefighter also has tested positive for the coronavirus. ​The man has been on furlough and recently traveled to Colorado, she said.

"He wasn't in any station; he hasn't exposed any firefighter at all," Stothert said. "No one that he works with in his station has to be considered exposed."

The Douglas County Health Department said Thursday that it had four new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total to 44.

Also on Thursday, the Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported its first two coronavirus cases. As of Thursday evening, there were 75 cases in Nebraska.

Council approves upgrade to city dispatch system with potential for quicker police, fire response
South Beltway construction continues, but contractor's financing falls through
View Comments
0
0
0
3
3

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News