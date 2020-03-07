Omaha hospital staff members asked to self-quarantine after exposure to patient with coronavirus

Methodist Hospital in Omaha has asked more than 30 employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to a patient who tested positive for coronavirus Friday, according to a press release from the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and state health officials recommended the move, and the hospital continues to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to identify employees and others who may have been exposed to the patient before they were placed in isolation, according to the release.

One health care worker was unable to self-quarantine because of living arrangements and has been placed in quarantine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The 36-year-old Omaha woman is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while traveling with her father in the United Kingdom from Feb. 18-27, according to Dr. Robert Penn, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital.

Penn said the woman started developing symptoms Feb. 24, and that her illness remained mild until Thursday, when she was brought to Methodist Hospital and diagnosed with a pneumonia-like infection and low blood-oxygen levels.