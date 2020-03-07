Omaha hospital staff members asked to self-quarantine after exposure to patient with coronavirus

Methodist Hospital in Omaha has asked more than 30 employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to a patient who tested positive for coronavirus Friday, according to a press release from the hospital.
The Centers for Disease Control and state health officials recommended the move, and the hospital continues to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to identify employees and others who may have been exposed to the patient before they were placed in isolation, according to the release.
One health care worker was unable to self-quarantine because of living arrangements and has been placed in quarantine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The 36-year-old Omaha woman is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while traveling with her father in the United Kingdom from Feb. 18-27, according to Dr. Robert Penn, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital.
Penn said the woman started developing symptoms Feb. 24, and that her illness remained mild until Thursday, when she was brought to Methodist Hospital and diagnosed with a pneumonia-like infection and low blood-oxygen levels.
Doctors put the woman into a negative-airflow room — similar to those available at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's biocontainment and quarantine units — and screened her for common community viruses.
Tests showed she was positive for COVID-19, Penn said, and chest scans showed she has pneumonia-like symptoms seen in other patients with the disease.
Working in conjunction with UNMC, the woman was moved Friday evening from Methodist to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
Nebraska Medicine said Saturday that she is in critical condition.
Of the eight remaining Americans evacuated to Omaha from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, one continues to be treated in the biocontainment unit and is stable, Nebraska Medicine said. Testing protocol continues for the seven in the quarantine unit, and one could be cleared to leave this weekend, pending test results.
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. were at about 350 as of Saturday afternoon, with 17 deaths. Worldwide, cases stand at about 102,500, with nearly 3,500 deaths.