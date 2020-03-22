You are the owner of this article.
Omaha confirms additional COVID-19 case; Mayor doesn't believe more restrictions needed yet
Stothert and Gaylor Baird

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert (left) talks to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in Lincoln on Friday before a news conference on the coronavirus, attended by state education and business leaders.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Omaha doesn't need to implement further restrictions on businesses or residents to stem the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in Nebraska's largest city, the city's mayor said Sunday.

Cities like St. Louis and Kansas City, along with states like Ohio, New York and California have implemented shelter-in-place orders to help reduce transmission of the virus.

"What we are doing right now is working," Jean Stothert said in an afternoon news conference.

Lincoln urging travelers to certain cities to self-quarantine; new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

At the news conference, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour announced Omaha had an additional confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing Douglas County's total to 35.

Also on Sunday afternoon, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said a woman in her 40s had tested positive for the disease. The health department said the case was travel related.

Overall, Nebraska had 51 known COVID-19 patients as of Sunday afternoon. No deaths from the novel coronavirus have been reported in the state.

Lincoln remained at two known patients as of Sunday afternoon, and neither were believed to be caused by spread of the disease within the community, according to health officials.

Lincoln businesses adjust to social distancing recommendations as Omaha deals with restrictions

Stothert praised the decisions by scores of businesses in Omaha to voluntarily close, even though their business was not necessarily subject to the city's order implemented last week that restricts public gatherings of more than 10 people and mandating shutdowns for specific businesses.

Omaha police had not issued any citations for noncompliance with the order as of Sunday, Omaha Police Chief Jeff Schmaderer said.

University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said he believes social distancing practices, not additional testing capacity, are the most important priority now in combating the spread of the virus.

And he expects the continued practice of social distancing over the next seven to 10 days will prove critical to whether Omaha or other Nebraska cities need to take more restrictive measures. 

"This is going to define what it means to be a Nebraskan,” Gold said.

Lincoln life amid pandemic: Roped-off restaurant tables, caps on customers, grocery limits
City Hall: Lancaster County looks to reduce the number of people going to the polls on Election Day

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

