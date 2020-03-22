Omaha confirms additional COVID-19 case; Mayor doesn't believe more restrictions needed yet

Omaha doesn't need to implement further restrictions on businesses or residents to stem the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in Nebraska's largest city, the city's mayor said Sunday.

Cities like St. Louis and Kansas City, along with states like Ohio, New York and California have implemented shelter-in-place orders to help reduce transmission of the virus.

"What we are doing right now is working," Jean Stothert said in an afternoon news conference.

At the news conference, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour announced Omaha had an additional confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing Douglas County's total to 35.

Also on Sunday afternoon, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said a woman in her 40s had tested positive for the disease. The health department said the case was travel related.

Overall, Nebraska had 51 known COVID-19 patients as of Sunday afternoon. No deaths from the novel coronavirus have been reported in the state.

Lincoln remained at two known patients as of Sunday afternoon, and neither were believed to be caused by spread of the disease within the community, according to health officials.