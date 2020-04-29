You are the owner of this article.
Number of deaths in Nebraska jumps 13 in one day
Coronavirus Outbreak

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state jumped 13 to 68 Wednesday evening, with at least 10 more from a central Nebraska health department. 

It's not immediately clear in which counties the latest deaths occurred.

The Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported a total of 28 deaths in Hall and seven in Hamilton. That total of 35 was 10 more than it reported on Tuesday.

The seven deaths in Hamilton County are from only 49 reported cases in the Aurora area, where a previously reported death involved a resident of a care center.

Also Wednesday, Douglas County confirmed its 16th coronavirus-related death, a man over 80 years old with underlying health conditions.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 55 deaths in the state as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for updates.

