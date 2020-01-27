Norfolk doctor lets patients pay for care with volunteer work

Working in medicine has taken Demetrio Aguila III to 46 states and 31 countries. But Aguila said he has found a home in Nebraska and helping his patients here.

Aguila, a plastic surgeon at Healing Hands of Nebraska in Norfolk, not only helps his patients medically, but also financially. Six months ago Aguila started offering M25, a program that allows patients to pay for their procedures in volunteer hours. The program's name is drawn from the parables Jesus told in Matthew 25.

"Two-thirds of people went bankrupt last year because of medical costs," Aguila said. "My job as a physician is to give my patients options including how they pay for procedures."

The M25 program is simple, according to Aguila. If a patient chooses to use the program to pay for a procedure, they go to one of the charitable organizations partnering with Healing Hands of Nebraska and tell them they are there for the M25 program. The organization then contacts Aguila, who says how many hours need to be donated for the procedure.

Once the hours are completed, he'll perform the procedure.

"This whole program is to empower patients to take back health care," he said. "One of the key aspects is accountability. Patients who are invested in their surgery and the outcome have better outcomes."