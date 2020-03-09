No local coronavirus cases yet, but Lincoln officials expect them soon

Lancaster County does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus infection, but local officials said Monday that it's only a matter of time before one pops up.

When asked whether the spread of the new COVID-19 illness to Lincoln is inevitable, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said yes.

"You see what happened in Omaha and what's happening across the world," she said, noting that people who either had mild symptoms of the disease or none at all have spread it to other people.

In the case of Omaha, a 36-year-old woman who had traveled to England with her father last month became ill with mild symptoms and went to several events, including participating in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29. She was later diagnosed with the new coronavirus strain and is now seriously ill and at the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Two of her relatives have since also tested positive for the disease.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Monday that officials have determined that one team from Lincoln attended that tournament, and those players and others who may have come into contact with them are now in self quarantine until Saturday.