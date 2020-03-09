No local coronavirus cases yet, but Lincoln officials expect them soon

Lancaster County does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus infection, but local officials said Monday that it's only a matter of time before one pops up.
When asked whether the spread of the new COVID-19 illness to Lincoln is inevitable, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said yes.
"You see what happened in Omaha and what's happening across the world," she said, noting that people who either had mild symptoms of the disease or none at all have spread it to other people.
In the case of Omaha, a 36-year-old woman who had traveled to England with her father last month became ill with mild symptoms and went to several events, including participating in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29. She was later diagnosed with the new coronavirus strain and is now seriously ill and at the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Two of her relatives have since also tested positive for the disease.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Monday that officials have determined that one team from Lincoln attended that tournament, and those players and others who may have come into contact with them are now in self quarantine until Saturday.
Overall, about 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, Lopez said, either because of possible exposure to someone with COVID-19 or because they recently traveled to a country that the U.S. government has flagged as high risk.
As part of self quarantine, people are asked not to leave their homes, and health officials also call or text them twice a day to remind them to take their temperature.
Fremont-area schools and the Plattsmouth and Logan View districts canceled classes this week because of the potential for coronavirus exposure at the Fremont Special Olympics event.
Lincoln Public Schools had the good fortune to have its spring break scheduled this week, and LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said that the district has "not made any decisions" on what happens next week.
More Nebraska school districts canceling classes as coronavirus precaution; no changes in tournament
"We're just going to react and respond to the information we have available to us," Joel said, noting he was "well aware" that other districts have decided to cancel classes.
"We'll see what the next few days bring," he said.
There also are no plans to postpone or cancel the boys state high school basketball tournament starting Thursday in Lincoln, nor are there any plans for major changes, such as banning or limiting fans.
However, Executive Director Jay Bellar said the NSAA is reaching out to schools about possibly eliminating or modifying post-game handshakes. He said there also are steps being taken to ensure there is hand sanitizer available to players, staff and fans in the tournament venues.
Gaylor Baird said that because there are no cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln or Lancaster County, local officials are not at the point yet where they would consider canceling large public gatherings. But she did emphasize that people need to be using common-sense to help keep others safe.
"People who are sick should not come to the state basketball tournament," she said.
A number of people in Lancaster County have been tested for potential coronavirus infection but all have come back negative.
Tim Timmons with the local health department said people with respiratory illness symptoms are first tested for flu and other diseases, and COVID-19 testing is done only if other causes are ruled out and a person's history suggests they might be at risk.
Lopez said so far everyone who has needed to be tested in Nebraska has been, and there have been no issues with shortages of testing kits.
All testing prior to this week was done at the state lab in Omaha, but at least two national commercial lab testing companies, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, have announced that they are now able to test for the disease.
So far, at least locally, influenza continues to be a bigger threat than coronavirus.
The health department reported Monday that the positive flu test rate rose for the third week in a row last week. Nearly 20% of all flu tests were positive.
As for the coronavirus, Gaylord Baird noted that "we are all in this together," and it's important for people to consider how they will be impacted and what they can do to prepare for disruption.
"At this point, (it) really is about slowing the spread, so that we don't have a spike on our healthcare system, so that we can maximize our time for preparedness," she said.
