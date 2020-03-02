No cases here, but Lincoln prepared for coronavirus, city leaders say

City leaders on Monday stressed the importance of hand-washing, practicing good hygiene and preparing for the spread of the coronavirus while stressing it has not reached Nebraska.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said city recommendations that residents have a two-week supply of food in their home are similar to those made for residents ahead of a winter storm.

Gaylor Baird and Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the medical community, businesses, school systems and the city are in constant communication about the coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus, also called COVID-19, will likely spread across the U.S., federal officials have said.

As of Monday, the only coronavirus cases in Nebraska involved those patients brought here for treatment or quarantine, city officials said.

"When that situation changes, the public will know, and they will hear it from us," Lopez said.

The city will hold regular updates as needed to inform the public about the spread of the virus, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, residents should ensure they're washing their hands, covering their mouth when they cough and sneeze and staying home if sick, Lopez said.