New coronavirus cases reported in western Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick

New coronavirus cases reported in western Nebraska

  • Updated
Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln County on Sunday morning.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bouquets of encouragement in an unprecedented time

The West Central District Health Department said the new cases are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s. Both are hospitalized.

There are now five confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Lincoln County, the department said.

Class of 2020: Missing the milestones in an uncertain time

On Saturday, Dodge, Gosper, Madison, Platte and Buffalo counties each reported one new case.

As of 10 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said there were 109 confirmed cases in the state.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News