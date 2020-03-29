New coronavirus cases reported in western Nebraska

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln County on Sunday morning.

The West Central District Health Department said the new cases are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s. Both are hospitalized.

There are now five confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Lincoln County, the department said.

On Saturday, Dodge, Gosper, Madison, Platte and Buffalo counties each reported one new case.

As of 10 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said there were 109 confirmed cases in the state.

