New coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County include resident in 20s

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A local resident in their 20s and another in their 70s have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Lincoln to 14.

City officials announced the new cases Friday and planned to have more information on how those people contracted the virus Friday afternoon.

Overall, Nebraska reported 278 cases of COVID-19 Friday morning and six deaths from the disease, according to the city news release.

No patients in Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 to date.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff continued monitoring 97 people, and eight tests sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab in Omaha were pending results.

Local public health officials don't know exactly how many tests sent for analysis at commercial labs are pending.

On Thursday, the city confirmed three new cases: A man in his 60s who had contracted the virus after traveling to Spain, a woman in her 40s who lived with a COVID-19 positive-patient and another man in his 60s whose case remained under investigation late Thursday.