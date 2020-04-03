You are the owner of this article.
New coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County include resident in 20s
New coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County include resident in 20s

From the Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby series
Coronavirus electron

A local resident in their 20s and another in their 70s have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Lincoln to 14. 

City officials announced the new cases Friday and planned to have more information on how those people contracted the virus Friday afternoon.

Overall, Nebraska reported 278 cases of COVID-19 Friday morning and six deaths from the disease, according to the city news release.

No patients in Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 to date.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff continued monitoring 97 people, and eight tests sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab in Omaha were pending results.

Local public health officials don't know exactly how many tests sent for analysis at commercial labs are pending.

On Thursday, the city confirmed three new cases: A man in his 60s who had contracted the virus after traveling to Spain, a woman in her 40s who lived with a COVID-19 positive-patient and another man in his 60s whose case remained under investigation late Thursday. 

To date, the city has only confirmed one case where the patient acquired it from an unknown person in the area, which health officials call a community spread case.

Meanwhile, state health officials put four new central Nebraska counties under a directed health measure restricting public gatherings. 

The measure covers the East-Central District Health Department, based in Columbus, and affects Platte, Nance, Colfax and Boone counties.

Like other measures implemented across the state, the directed health measure limits gatherings to 10 people and orders bars and restaurants to go to delivery or carry-out and closes salons and tattoo parlors.

The new directed health measure runs through May 15.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

The scene in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Related to this story

