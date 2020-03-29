New coronavirus cases reported across Nebraska

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln County on Sunday, while there were three in Hall County and nine in Douglas County.

Officials gave an update Sunday on two cases that were reported March 20 at the Douglas County Health Center long term care unit, two women in their 70s and 80s. The women are in stable condition with fever and respiratory issues and in one contained area, said health center administrator Erin Nelson. All other residents are doing well, she said.

A staff member is believed to have unknowingly brought the infection into the health center, and it was picked up on a routine temperature screening, but evidently not in time to prevent the two women from being infected, officials said. The long term care center has 237 residents, with a capacity for 254.

The West Central District Health Department said the new cases in Lincoln County are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s. Both are hospitalized.

There are now five confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Lincoln County, the department said.

And the Central District Health Department has now reported a total of six confirmed cases in Hall County, with the three new cases reported Sunday.