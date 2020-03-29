You are the owner of this article.
New coronavirus cases reported across Nebraska
New coronavirus cases reported across Nebraska

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln County on Sunday, while there were three in Hall County and nine in Douglas County.

Officials gave an update Sunday on two cases that were reported March 20 at the Douglas County Health Center long term care unit, two women in their 70s and 80s. The women are in stable condition with fever and respiratory issues and in one contained area, said health center administrator Erin Nelson. All other residents are doing well, she said. 

A staff member is believed to have unknowingly brought the infection into the health center, and it was picked up on a routine temperature screening, but evidently not in time to prevent the two women from being infected, officials said. The long term care center has 237 residents, with a capacity for 254.

The West Central District Health Department said the new cases in Lincoln County are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s. Both are hospitalized.

There are now five confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Lincoln County, the department said.

And the Central District Health Department has now reported a total of six confirmed cases in Hall County, with the three new cases reported Sunday. 

The nine Douglas County cases reported Sunday include a man and a woman in their 20s, a woman in her 50s, two women and a man in their 60s, two women in their 70s, and a woman in her 80s. Four of the cases had direct contact with a known case, two cases are travel-related, and one involves community spread.

Adi Pour, Douglas County health director, said at a news conference Sunday afternoon the woman in her 70s who is hospitalized has several underlying health conditions. Others are being investigated.

"As I have said before, more testing, more identification of cases," she said. "We are really lucky in this community that we are seeing testing increasing significantly."

Pour said Omaha has 620 beds available with 43% occupancy, and 264 ventilators with 57 in use.

Pour expressed concern that driving to the news conference she saw streets crowded with people and traffic. And she has heard complaints that big box stores like Menard's, Home Depot, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, are as busy as ever. It's not the time to go to home improvement stores to start your house projects, she said.

She'd like to see only people out on nature trails, one or two people together at the most. There has been a 33% reduction in travel according to one study, but that's not enough. To have an effect on the virus it should be more like 75%, she said.

She pleaded with people to take the recommendations for social distancing and handwashing to heart, because it works. 

On Saturday, Dodge, Gosper, Madison, Platte and Buffalo counties each reported one new case.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said there were 109 confirmed cases in the state. 

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that while the health care workers are known to be the life savers in this, other big life savers are the people of Nebraska in its cities.

"You know, stay home means lives saved. We know that now. And I am pleading with people that are visiting and shopping in these crowded stores to not do it," she said. "I'm pleading with the managers of these stores to please keep the crowds thinned out."

Boys State, Girls State canceled

The 2020 Boys State and Girls State of Nebraska sessions have been cancelled, according to letters sent to participants. 

Nicole Vance, American Legion Auxiliary 2020 Cornhusker Girls State chairman said in a March 20 letter the participants will be able to write down on a resume they were selected to attend the 2020 session.

"You will also be receiving a certificate and a 2020 Girls State pin," her letter said.

Girls State had registered approximately 400 delegates this year.

Cornhusker Boys State Program Director David Salak said in his letter of March 19 that the organization had no choice but to cancel the boys session. 

"I can assure you this decision was not reached in haste," he said. "We weighed all options but in each case the single deciding factor always came to the health and safety of those in the program."

The program will refund all application fees. It was expecting 350 paid applications and 24 unpaid applications, he said.

