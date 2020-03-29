New coronavirus cases reported across Nebraska, including Lincoln

She'd like to see only people out on nature trails, one or two people together at the most. There has been a 33% reduction in travel according to one study, but that's not enough. To have an effect on the virus it should be more like 75%, she said.

She pleaded with people to take the recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing to heart, because it works.

Sarpy and Cass counties added to their directed health measures on Sunday that as of Tuesday, any event or gathering at a school, child care center, business, wedding or funeral must have 10 or fewer attendants that can distance from each other by at least 6 feet. The measure is in place until April 30. That includes beauty and barber shops, massage businesses and tattoo parlors.

Restaurants and bars are limited to carry-out, drive-thru and delivery. Elective surgeries and procedures are prohibited.

On Saturday, Dodge, Gosper, Madison, Platte and Buffalo counties each reported one new case.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that while the health care workers are known to be the life savers in this, other big life savers are the people of Nebraska in its cities.