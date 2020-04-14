New case of COVID-19 raises Lancaster County total to 57

A single new case of coronavirus was confirmed in a Lincoln resident Tuesday, increasing the number of diagnoses in Lancaster County to 57.
The man was in his 30s, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has identified his case as community spread, meaning he wasn't in direct contact with a known case of COVID-19.
Other new cases reported over the weekend and Monday were all community spread, meaning 39 of Lancaster County's 57 lab-confirmed cases were acquired from the community.
To date, Nebraska has 871 confirmed cases and 18 deaths, one of which was in Lancaster County. The county reports 1,705 negative tests, with nine more pending, and 77 individuals it is monitoring.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating two new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s — to determine how they contracted the virus.
"We realized that the church building was just a place," one congregant said of Sunday's drive-thru service in Beatrice. "We are the church, you know?"
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city the past few weeks with many people staying isolated because of coronavirus.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
Todd Fandrich has made 100 wooden Easter bunnies for local health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “Seeing how happy the bunnies make people makes me want to keep building them,” he said.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman is an employee of Selleck Dining Hall and is not hospitalized, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
NU athletic director Bill Moos points out that the decision on whether to have a football season essentially will be made for the college game.
"It's a great way for people to be able to vote" at a time when Nebraskans confront the coronavirus pandemic threat, Ricketts said. "I'd encourage people to take advantage of that."
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Though hospitals in some large cities have brought in refrigerated trucks to help store bodies of people who have died of COVID-19, the trucks at Bryan are storage for additional food the health system has purchased.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
The only resident of Nebraska's only one-person town is a little bit lonelier lately.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.
Nebraskans who need to quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus but have no place to do so may be able to use a room at the Univers…
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
For the second time in less than two weeks, another one of Lincoln’s largest companies is reacting to news that an employee had contracted COVID-19.
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Bryan also on Thursday reported its first positive tests from patients who have come to one of its hospitals.
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
Lincoln's trail system is busier than ever, but not everyone is staying safe. Here's how.
A UNMC professor and infectious disease specialist says models are not meant to be answers.
Students in Nebraska will not be returning to the classroom this spring.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested a former Omaha TV meteorologist Tuesday for allegedly threatening to slit the throat of Douglas Cou…
It's not totally clear how the virus got into the facility, a health official said. "It's community spread, which means we can't find the source of where somebody became ill."
All students will get “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” grades on all fourth-quarter assignments and on their final class grades.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
People from all over Lincoln have shared their children's creations as well as where they have spotted eggs.
FoodNet is still feeding Lincoln, despite losing a third of its distribution sites because of the coronavirus.
Cars and SUVs and ATVs and pickups rolled slowly through the streets of Waverly this week, a collective stiff-arm to a pandemic disrupting the…
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
As health officials across the country are encouraging residents to take social distancing seriously, one website gives Lancaster County a C a…
At hospitals, Bryan will start taking temperatures of all visitors in an effort to keep out anyone who is sick.
Kawasaki said it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
CHI Health on Friday will start processing COVID-19 tests in its own lab, a move that should greatly speed up the delivery of results.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
With canceled flights and exorbitant costs for chartered planes, groups are finding their journey home extended by days.
The employee worked in the headquarters from March 11 to March 16, when he or she began displaying symptoms and went home.
The floor will have up to 40 beds to house patients with the coronavirus who are sick enough to be in the hospital but who don't need to be in intensive care.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
