New case of COVID-19 raises Lancaster County total to 57
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

A single new case of coronavirus was confirmed in a Lincoln resident Tuesday, increasing the number of diagnoses in Lancaster County to 57.

The man was in his 30s, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has identified his case as community spread, meaning he wasn't in direct contact with a known case of COVID-19.

Other new cases reported over the weekend and Monday were all community spread, meaning 39 of Lancaster County's 57 lab-confirmed cases were acquired from the community.

To date, Nebraska has 871 confirmed cases and 18 deaths, one of which was in Lancaster County. The county reports 1,705 negative tests, with nine more pending, and 77 individuals it is monitoring.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

