Nebraska's 79th COVID-19 death is Adams County man
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

A man in his 60s from Adams County died of coronavirus, the South Heartland District Health Department reported.

The state now has 79 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 6,083 confirmed cases. Almost 35,000 people have been tested.

