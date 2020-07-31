Nebraskans can apply for expanded Medicaid coverage Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An estimated 90,000 low-income working Nebraskans who will become eligible for Medicaid coverage on Oct. 1 may begin applying for coverage on Saturday.

Typical newly eligible recipients would include restaurant employees and retail clerks and a range of people often described as the working poor.

Nebraskans who are eligible are age 19-64 and earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or about $17,000 a year for a single person or $36,000 for a family of four.

Basic coverage includes services such as doctor office visits, hospital visits and prescription drugs.

Some recipients may also qualify for dental, vision and over-the-counter drug coverage, but those benefits require some wellness and personal responsibility activities and await approval of the state's plan by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Nebraskans may apply for expanded Medicaid coverage at ACCESSNebraska.NE.gov.

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in the November general election in 2018, but coverage has been delayed almost two years while the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services built a new program.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.