Nebraska reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Angela Hewlett, the medical director of the biocontainment unit, said a room at the center was being prepared and UNMC is working to obtain the woman's medical history.

The state epidemiologist was expected to arrive at Methodist Friday and begin tracing any contacts the woman may have had since returning to Omaha on Feb. 27.

Nebraska's Chief Medical Director Gary Anthone said it was too early to tell.

"We don't know those answers right now, I'm afraid," Anthone said. "I think it would be better if it were only a few days rather than a number of days, but that is something we'll have to see."

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who led the conference call, added: "We don't want to speculate on that until we have the facts."

The governor said Nebraska has the capability to screen the people who may have come into contact with people infected by the coronavirus, and is working with the White House and UNMC to expand their capacity.

Ricketts reminded Nebraskans to wash their hands frequently, resist touching their face, forgo shaking hands with others, avoid those who are sick and to routinely disinfect surfaces that come into regular contact with people as the best way to prevent spread of the virus.