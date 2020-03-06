Nebraska reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

State and health officials on Friday said an Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
The 36-year old woman is believed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus while traveling in the United Kingdom between Feb. 18-27, according to Dr. Robert Penn, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Penn said the woman started developing symptoms on Feb. 24, and that her illness remained mild until Thursday when she was brought to Methodist Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a pneumonia-like infection and low blood oxygen levels.
Doctors put the woman into a negative airflow room -- similar to those available at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's biocontainment and quarantine units -- and screened her for common community viruses.
The tests showed she was positive for COVID-19, Penn said, and chest scans showed she has pneumonia-like symptoms seen in other patients with the disease.
On Friday, Penn said the woman is "very, seriously ill."
Working in conjunction with UNMC, the woman is being prepared to be moved from Methodist to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, where she will join an existing patient exposed to the novel coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
A transport plan, which will include use of an isolation pod, was being put together Friday afternoon, according to Shelly Schwedhelm, a nurse and director of emergency management at UNMC.
Angela Hewlett, the medical director of the biocontainment unit, said a room at the center was being prepared and UNMC is working to obtain the woman's medical history.
The state epidemiologist was expected to arrive at Methodist Friday and begin tracing any contacts the woman may have had since returning to Omaha on Feb. 27.
Nebraska's Chief Medical Director Gary Anthone said it was too early to tell.
"We don't know those answers right now, I'm afraid," Anthone said. "I think it would be better if it were only a few days rather than a number of days, but that is something we'll have to see."
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who led the conference call, added: "We don't want to speculate on that until we have the facts."
The governor said Nebraska has the capability to screen the people who may have come into contact with people infected by the coronavirus, and is working with the White House and UNMC to expand their capacity.
Ricketts reminded Nebraskans to wash their hands frequently, resist touching their face, forgo shaking hands with others, avoid those who are sick and to routinely disinfect surfaces that come into regular contact with people as the best way to prevent spread of the virus.
He also added individuals who are sick should remain home and encouraged businesses to work with their employees who may be ill.
