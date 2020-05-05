Nebraska reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing total to 81

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two of Nebraska's hardest-hit counties reported a total of three new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The Central District Health Department announced two deaths in Hall County.

They marked the 30th and 31st residents of the county who died of complications related to the coronavirus, according to a news release from the agency. Eight people in neighboring Hamilton County have died of the disease, bringing the health department's total to 39 deaths and 1,350 positive cases.

A third death was also reported Tuesday in Dakota County, bringing the county's total to three. Health officials there said the county has 1,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state now has 81 confirmed COVID-19 deaths -- nearly half in the three counties served by the Grand Island-based organization -- and 6,083 confirmed cases. Almost 35,000 people have been tested.

A man in his 60s from Adams County also died of the coronavirus, the South Heartland District Health Department reported late Monday.

