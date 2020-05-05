You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing total to 81
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Two of Nebraska's hardest-hit counties reported a total of three new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The Central District Health Department announced two deaths in Hall County.

They marked the 30th and 31st residents of the county who died of complications related to the coronavirus, according to a news release from the agency. Eight people in neighboring Hamilton County have died of the disease, bringing the health department's total to 39 deaths and 1,350 positive cases.

A third death was also reported Tuesday in Dakota County, bringing the county's total to three. Health officials there said the county has 1,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state now has 81 confirmed COVID-19 deaths -- nearly half in the three counties served by the Grand Island-based organization -- and 6,083 confirmed cases. Almost 35,000 people have been tested.

A man in his 60s from Adams County also died of the coronavirus, the South Heartland District Health Department reported late Monday.

