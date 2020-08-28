Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard expands to Lincoln

The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard is striving to expand into communities across Nebraska to pay tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the nursing profession.
Nurses like Patsy Gleim believe these health care workers are everyday heroes. That’s why she helped launch the Lincoln chapter to recognize her departed colleagues.
“Nurses are so giving of their time and energy,” said Gleim, who retired in 2018 with nearly 40 years of nursing experience. “I think it’s an important way to say thank you.”
Gleim fashioned the chapter after the Omaha one (Nebraska’s first), which was founded by friend and fellow nurse Deb Zobel last fall. Now the nonprofit is seeking nurses in other communities to start chapters that will conduct a special ceremony at memorial services.
The need for expansion was apparent as the Omaha members were being asked to go farther outside the city to do services. An example was Rita Lichti’s service held in Lincoln last December.
Rita had dedicated 50 years to nursing at Fillmore County Hospital in her hometown of Geneva after attending the Vocational School of Practical Nursing in Kearney. She retired at age 70 and died at age 73.
“She could have retired four or five years earlier, but she didn’t want to quit,” said Rita’s husband, Louis Lichti. “She loved her work, and she was good at that.”
Lichti welcomed the service on behalf of Rita’s years of dedication. “Nurses are like police officers or firemen,” he said. “They’re always there.”
The nurse honor guard ceremony recognizes a nurse’s devotion by reciting the Nightingale Tribute, placing a white rose on the casket or urn, and presenting a lantern used during the service to a family member or friend. Toward the end of the ceremony, the deceased is officially relieved of nursing duties by calling out her/his name three times and sounding a triangle.
“It’s just a very touching service,” Lichti shared. “It does a lot for the family, and it does a lot for the people at the funeral, because they don’t know what they do.”
“We’re going to do as many (ceremonies) as we can,” said Gleim, who is networking with local mortuaries and getting the word out via the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Facebook page and website. One of the biggest challenges so far has been finding nurses to honor if people don’t make arrangements through a mortuary, she explained.
The new guard did its first service on Aug. 16. “The family was so appreciative, and the Florence Nightingale lamp was given to the granddaughter, a nurse practitioner,” Gleim said.
Requests for services can be made by funeral directors, officiants or the family by contacting the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. In Lincoln, contact Gleim, 402-432-8310 or visit the organization’s website at www.nebraskanursehonorguard.com.
As a non-affiliated nonprofit, NNHG is funded solely by donations. To make a donation, visit the website and click on the “Donate” button.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!