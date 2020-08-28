Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard expands to Lincoln

Lichti welcomed the service on behalf of Rita’s years of dedication. “Nurses are like police officers or firemen,” he said. “They’re always there.”

The nurse honor guard ceremony recognizes a nurse’s devotion by reciting the Nightingale Tribute, placing a white rose on the casket or urn, and presenting a lantern used during the service to a family member or friend. Toward the end of the ceremony, the deceased is officially relieved of nursing duties by calling out her/his name three times and sounding a triangle.

“It’s just a very touching service,” Lichti shared. “It does a lot for the family, and it does a lot for the people at the funeral, because they don’t know what they do.”

“We’re going to do as many (ceremonies) as we can,” said Gleim, who is networking with local mortuaries and getting the word out via the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Facebook page and website. One of the biggest challenges so far has been finding nurses to honor if people don’t make arrangements through a mortuary, she explained.

The new guard did its first service on Aug. 16. “The family was so appreciative, and the Florence Nightingale lamp was given to the granddaughter, a nurse practitioner,” Gleim said.