Nebraska Medicine decontaminating, reusing masks amid shortage

With demand for personal protective equipment exceeding supply, Nebraska Medicine has begun decontaminating masks so that they can be used multiple times.

Masks are bagged and transported to a room within the hospital that has ultraviolet light towers. The masks are hung on wires stretching across the room, and the lights are used to irradiate and sanitize the protective items before they're returned to their owners for reuse.

“The shortage has forced us to be innovative,” said John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for inter-professional health security training and education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“While these items weren’t meant to be used more than once, this is a 100% safe way to extend their useful life. Other major hospital systems in the U.S. have also started to implement this method for the same reason we are.”

