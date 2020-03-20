You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska Medicine decontaminating, reusing masks amid shortage
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska Medicine decontaminating, reusing masks amid shortage

Masks

The UV lights are in operation without the masks being decontaminated, but this is the environment in which the process takes place.

 University of Nebraska Medical Center

With demand for personal protective equipment exceeding supply, Nebraska Medicine has begun decontaminating masks so that they can be used multiple times.

Masks are bagged and transported to a room within the hospital that has ultraviolet light towers. The masks are hung on wires stretching across the room, and the lights are used to irradiate and sanitize the protective items before they're returned to their owners for reuse.

“The shortage has forced us to be innovative,” said John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for inter-professional health security training and education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“While these items weren’t meant to be used more than once, this is a 100% safe way to extend their useful life. Other major hospital systems in the U.S. have also started to implement this method for the same reason we are.”

Lack of reagents looming as 'crisis' in Nebraska's ability to test for COVID-19
Lincoln hospitals and surgery centers postpone elective surgeries

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it
Education
editor's pick top story

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

“At this point, everyone should just take a deep breath and wait till we announce procedurally how we will address these things,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News