Nebraska identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant

Nebraska on Friday identified its first case of the U.K., or B.1.1.7, variant of COVID-19 in a woman in her 20s from Douglas County.

Nebraska was one of the few states without a positively identified case of a coronavirus variant.

The strain is considered more transmissible, but all COVID-19 vaccines that have received FDA approval have proved to be effective against it.

Also Friday, local health officials confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County, and reported 45 new cases of the virus.

The deceased was a man in his 80s who died at home, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 221.

To date, the county has confirmed 28,086 coronavirus cases, the Health Department said in a news release.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 37 COVID-19 patients Friday, including 22 from Lancaster County, the release said.

The county has so far administered more than 76,870 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

