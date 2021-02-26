 Skip to main content
Nebraska identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant
Nebraska identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant

Nebraska on Friday identified its first case of the U.K., or B.1.1.7, variant of COVID-19 in a woman in her 20s from Douglas County.

Nebraska was one of the few states without a positively identified case of a coronavirus variant.

The strain is considered more transmissible, but all COVID-19 vaccines that have received FDA approval have proved to be effective against it.

Also Friday, local health officials confirmed one additional death from COVID-19 in Lancaster County, and reported 45 new cases of the virus.

The deceased was a man in his 80s who died at home, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 221.

To date, the county has confirmed 28,086 coronavirus cases, the Health Department said in a news release.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 37 COVID-19 patients Friday, including 22 from Lancaster County, the release said.

The county has so far administered more than 76,870 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

