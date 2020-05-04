You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska exceeds 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska exceeds 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

With the addition of more than 400 new positive confirmations of the coronavirus announced Monday, Nebraska crossed the 6,000 mark.

More than half of the state's 6,083 cases are concentrated in Hall (1,281), Dakota (980) and Douglas (963) counties.

Five counties have more than 1% of their residents diagnosed with COVID-19: Dakota (4.7%), Colfax (2.3%), Dawson (2.3%), Hall (2.1%) and Saline (1.8%). All have meatpacking plants with large concentrations of positive tests.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard also indicates the state reported one new death Monday, bringing the total to 79. Additional details about the location were not immediately available Monday evening.

Crete Smithfield plant contributing to rise in Lincoln COVID-19 cases
Employee at Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont dies of COVID-19-related illness
Nebraska cases jump more than 250; Lancaster County sees 92 more
Ricketts acknowledges pressure to ease coronavirus restrictions
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News