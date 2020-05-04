Nebraska exceeds 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the addition of more than 400 new positive confirmations of the coronavirus announced Monday, Nebraska crossed the 6,000 mark.

More than half of the state's 6,083 cases are concentrated in Hall (1,281), Dakota (980) and Douglas (963) counties.

Five counties have more than 1% of their residents diagnosed with COVID-19: Dakota (4.7%), Colfax (2.3%), Dawson (2.3%), Hall (2.1%) and Saline (1.8%). All have meatpacking plants with large concentrations of positive tests.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard also indicates the state reported one new death Monday, bringing the total to 79. Additional details about the location were not immediately available Monday evening.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.