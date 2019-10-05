In recognition of National Depression Screening Day, Blue Valley Behavioral Health (BVBH) is offering free mental health screenings for youth and adults.
You can access the confidential screening tools at bvbh.net. Click on the “Online Screenings” tab to access the Depression Screen and a variety of other available screenings including mood disorders and addictions. You'll get immediate results along with other helpful information and resources on behavioral health issues.
On Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., the public is invited to print their Depression Screen results and go to BVBH, 3901 Normal Blvd., Suite 201, to review them with a professional counselor.
Depression affects over 15 million adults in the U.S. Awareness is the first key to recovery. So take this opportunity to find out how you are really feeling. Call 402-261-4017 with questions.