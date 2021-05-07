National Bike Month activities offered in May

To celebrate National Bike Month in May, the City of Lincoln invites area cyclists to start pedaling to help Lincoln continue its streak as National Bike Challenge champions. The 2021 National Bike Challenge began May 1 and runs through Sept. 30. To participate, sign up at lovetoride.net.
In 2020, Lincoln was a National Bike Challenge champion for the fifth time in nine years, with 1,568 Lincoln riders pedaling more than all other cities in the nation, logging 453,529 miles. Lincoln was the overall national champion in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Lincoln’s national championship victories surpass all other communities in the nation.
Lincoln cyclists also won the month-long, business-oriented CycleSeptember challenge in 2020 with 80,501 miles, pedaling more than all other cities in the nation.
Other cycling events include Tour de Lincoln (detailed in last week's Neighborhood Extra), which showcases trails in all four quadrants of Lincoln at 6 p.m. every Thursday in May, starting at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center (21st and Q streets), and the following:
Bike to Work Week – May 17-23. Events include:
• All week – Visit lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork for discounts at participating businesses and vendors.
• Friday, May 21 – Wrap-up event, 6-8 p.m., Jane Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Celebrate the end of Bike To Work Week with a raffle to win prizes donated by several local organizations that include food, beverages, clothing, gift certificates and more. This family-friendly event will celebrate the entire Lincoln community's increasing capacity to use bikes as both transportation and recreation. Participants are required to follow all directed health measures at this event. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork.
Trail Trek – Sunday, June 20 at Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle. This celebration of Lincoln's trail system will be led by the Great Plains Trails Network and features four rides ranging from 10 to 44 miles. Each participant will receive a shirt, water bottle (first 1,000 entries), on-trail water and snacks, and lunch at Speedway Village. Participants must follow all directed health measures at this event. To register or for more details, visit gptn.org.
For more information on cycling in Lincoln, visit bike.lincoln.ne.gov or email bike@lincoln.ne.gov.
Residents interested in cycling may also contact Mike Heyl, public health educator, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, at mheyl@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-3889; or Roberto Partida, transportation planner, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at rpartida@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-440-7239.