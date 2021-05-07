National Bike Month activities offered in May

To celebrate National Bike Month in May, the City of Lincoln invites area cyclists to start pedaling to help Lincoln continue its streak as National Bike Challenge champions. The 2021 National Bike Challenge began May 1 and runs through Sept. 30. To participate, sign up at lovetoride.net.

In 2020, Lincoln was a National Bike Challenge champion for the fifth time in nine years, with 1,568 Lincoln riders pedaling more than all other cities in the nation, logging 453,529 miles. Lincoln was the overall national champion in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Lincoln’s national championship victories surpass all other communities in the nation.

Lincoln cyclists also won the month-long, business-oriented CycleSeptember challenge in 2020 with 80,501 miles, pedaling more than all other cities in the nation.

Other cycling events include Tour de Lincoln (detailed in last week's Neighborhood Extra), which showcases trails in all four quadrants of Lincoln at 6 p.m. every Thursday in May, starting at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center (21st and Q streets), and the following:

Bike to Work Week – May 17-23. Events include:

• All week – Visit lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork for discounts at participating businesses and vendors.