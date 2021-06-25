Nacho Ride to celebrate freedom Tuesday

The Nacho Ride will celebrate freedom on Tuesday, June 29. Participants will wear their patriotic colors during this bicycle ride to Eagle.

The weekly MoPac Trail ride to Eagle draws riders from around the area and has no official start time. Through June 30, the trail is closed at 94th Street due to construction. Riders are advised to start at the 98th and A streets trailhead or at the trailhead in Walton.

While in Eagle, bikers can stop at Bailey's Local for food, beverage and camaraderie. The total distance is 20 miles; ride at your own pace.

The Nacho Ride takes place every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. through October. For more information, follow Nacho Ride Lincoln on Facebook.

