 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nacho Ride begins 15th year Tuesday
0 comments

Nacho Ride begins 15th year Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nacho Ride

The Nacho Ride will begin its 15th year on Tuesday, May 4.

 COURTESY PHOTO

On Tuesday, May 4, the Nacho Ride will begin its 15th year.

The weekly Tuesday MoPac Trail ride to Eagle draws riders from around the area and has no official start time. This year through June 30, the trail is closed at 94th Street due to construction. Riders are advised to start at the 98th and A streets trailhead or at the trailhead in Walton.

While in Eagle, bikers can stop at Bailey's Local for food, beverage and camaraderie. Food can be ordered online, and outdoor seating is available. Wear a helmet and bring a facemask.

Watch for news about theme rides, including the Freedom Ride, Hawaiian Night and Big Red Ride, to be posted later. Follow Nacho Ride Lincoln on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/106983606116/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News