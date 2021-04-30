Nacho Ride begins 15th year Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 4, the Nacho Ride will begin its 15th year.

The weekly Tuesday MoPac Trail ride to Eagle draws riders from around the area and has no official start time. This year through June 30, the trail is closed at 94th Street due to construction. Riders are advised to start at the 98th and A streets trailhead or at the trailhead in Walton.

While in Eagle, bikers can stop at Bailey's Local for food, beverage and camaraderie. Food can be ordered online, and outdoor seating is available. Wear a helmet and bring a facemask.

Watch for news about theme rides, including the Freedom Ride, Hawaiian Night and Big Red Ride, to be posted later. Follow Nacho Ride Lincoln on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/106983606116/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0