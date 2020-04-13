More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska in a day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Lancaster County on Sunday, Lincoln officials said.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating the new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s — to determine how they contracted the virus.

The health department is reporting 52 cases for Lancaster County, but the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said there were 54 confirmed cases as of Sunday night. Statewide, the department said there were 814 cases as of Sunday night, an increase of more than 100 cases since Saturday evening. That's the highest single-day increase in the number of Nebraska cases to date.

There are now 242 cases of coronavirus in Douglas County, and 161 cases in Hall County. There have been 17 deaths from the virus in the state, including one in Lancaster County.

