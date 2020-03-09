More local senior centers banning visitors

More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Lancaster Rehabilitation Center said Monday on Facebook that it has decided to not allow visitors "until further notice."
"We plan to reevaluate the risks on a weekly basis and will provide updates as they become available," the post said. "While the severity of the illness or how many people will fall ill is unknown at this time, we want to be ready to respond to a varying level of severity or need."
The move from Lancaster Rehabilitation Center comes after several local facilities announced similar measures over the weekend.
On Saturday, Sumner Place Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation announced on its Facebook page that it was closing to visitors.
"Because of the recent positive test for the COVID-19/Coronavirus in Omaha, and the uncertainty of how widespread it may be in the Omaha and Lincoln area, we are not allowing visitors at our facility until further notice," the post said. "We sincerely apologize for the hardship this may cause but, as you know, ensuring your loved ones are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our greatest concern."
On Sunday, other local facilities followed suit.
Pemberly Place at Nebraska 2 and Pine Lake Road said on Facebook that it was restricting visitors "effective immediately."
"Pemberly Place is restricting ALL visitors until further notice. We assure you, we are being proactive and using caution to keep our residents safe," the post said. "Pemberly's leadership team is working on a plan for you to be able to communicate with your loved one via FaceTime and/or Skype."
Also on Sunday, Fremont-based MJ Senior Housing LLC said it was banning visitors at Providence Place in Fremont and Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.
Those moves came after the company on Saturday put two of its facilities in Bellevue under quarantine, because a staff member of the facility had attended a Special Olympics event in Fremont where Nebraska's first known patient with the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, had been in attendance.
"Because we do not know how widespread this virus is at this point, we have made the decision to not allow visitors until further notice at two of our other communities: Providence Place of Fremont and Fallbrook in Lincoln," MJ Senior Housing said on its Facebook page. "We DO NOT have any known connection in either of these communities to the Fremont YMCA event last Saturday. We will re-evaluate the visitation policy after seven days."
The company said two other facilities it owns, one in Ashland and one in Hastings, are continuing to allow visitors but will be limiting all large group activities as well as limiting all nonessential visitors such as entertainers.
The bans on visitors follow similar moves made by other local senior facilities, including Havelock Manor and Ambassador Nursing Home.
So far, there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nebraska, all in Omaha. However, more than 500 people may have been exposed at the Special Olympics event Feb. 29, including people from Lincoln.
