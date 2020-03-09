More local senior centers banning visitors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Pemberly Place is restricting ALL visitors until further notice. We assure you, we are being proactive and using caution to keep our residents safe," the post said. "Pemberly's leadership team is working on a plan for you to be able to communicate with your loved one via FaceTime and/or Skype."

Also on Sunday, Fremont-based MJ Senior Housing LLC said it was banning visitors at Providence Place in Fremont and Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Those moves came after the company on Saturday put two of its facilities in Bellevue under quarantine, because a staff member of the facility had attended a Special Olympics event in Fremont where Nebraska's first known patient with the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, had been in attendance.

"Because we do not know how widespread this virus is at this point, we have made the decision to not allow visitors until further notice at two of our other communities: Providence Place of Fremont and Fallbrook in Lincoln," MJ Senior Housing said on its Facebook page. "We DO NOT have any known connection in either of these communities to the Fremont YMCA event last Saturday. We will re-evaluate the visitation policy after seven days."